Rogac, Island Solta

The 2 385 square meters plot with two separate buildings is located in the heart of Rogac, a sea port and the island’s oldest town. Surrounded by calming woodland, the plot itself is rich in native vegetation that complements the Mediterranean-themed architecture of the villa exceptionally well, simultaneously providing peace and privacy. The waterside, just 10 meters from the plot, contains a dock suitable for yacht anchoring. The plot is located on a hillside which provides an unimpeded view from each of the objects.The 86 square meters object is nearer to the sea and it has a direct view of the Solta bay, Ciovo and the mainland. It contains two exquisitely furnished apartments with bathrooms. The coastal side contains two garages, 45 square meters each.The residential object is a 158 square meters villa that spreads over two floors. Spacious interior is dominated by timeless materials, clean lines and complementary colours. The ground floor contains a kitchen, a living room, dining room, a closed refectory, a toilet and a bedroom with a bathroom. The second floor contains two bedrooms with a bathroom and a study room. There is a big terrace on the same level overlooking the woodland, providing calm and quiet.There is a big lawn between the two objects with a nice view of Rogac and the Solta bay. It also contains a 53 square meters pool.The location provides easy access to the centre of Rogač and the mainland, simultaneously enabling access to untouched nature, while the combination of traditional architecture and modern materials and furnishings provides the spirit of the Mediterranean, while also securing modern living standards.