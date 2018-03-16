高端地产新闻
在售 - São Paulo, Brazil - ¥67,578,703
São Paulo, 04513-100 - Brazil

约¥67,578,703
原货币价格 R$35,000,000
独立家庭住宅
详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (8 全卫)
  • 13142
    平方英尺 (1949.0 英亩)

房产描述

Duplex garden apartment with astonishing landscaping. Distinguished and exclusive, the project and decoration were executed by a reputed architect. The wide gourmet space with impeccably equipped kitchen (Gaggenau and Viking) is incorporated to the gorgeous terrace which encircles the whole social area. The private pool, with pool lanes and a Jacuzzi is warm to be used the whole year. The imposing social hall reminds an art gallery. At the multiple ambiance living, the walls are lined with American oak and tinted copper. The upper floor holds 5 wide suites, with the master suite having 2 bathrooms and 2 closets, the home office and a beautiful balcony covered with glass. Completely flawless.

上市日期: 2017年2月16日

MLS ID: 31882

联系方式

分部：
Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Maria Clara Trancredi
+551130610000

