Luxurious, Off-grid living in remote Beauty on the Sea of CortezSituated on the beautiful coast of the Sea of Cortez, Puerto Mexia has a dominating view of the islands of Cerralvo & Espiritu Santo. This unique property boasts itself as an oasis with over 200 palm trees, a gorgeous green lawn & 3 vegetable gardens. With over three hundred days a year of sunshine, fish, dolphins, manta rays and whales on your doorstep, this is an ideal property for nature lovers and outdoors enthusiasts alike to enjoy hiking, swimming, snorkeling, fishing, paddle boarding, kite surfing and a myriad of other options. The property consists of 114.6 natural acres that afford plenty of privacy.The 7000 square foot three-bedroom home sits upon a small bluff perched over a secluded, picture perfect, cove, where the two guest houses are situated. There are ten buildings in total on site including garages, boat and storage for it, 2 tractors, carpenter workshop and housing for the staff. This luxurious estate is completely self-sufficient with an efficient solar and desalinization system.