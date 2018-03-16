高端地产新闻
在售 - La Paz, Mexico - ¥59,871,420
免费询盘

La Paz, Mexico

Puerto Mexia

约¥59,871,420
原货币价格 $9,450,000
其他
田园生活 生活方式
绿色生活 生活方式
山景 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 10
    卧室
  • 9
    浴室 (9 全卫)
  • 18643
    平方英尺 (114.6 英亩)

房产描述

Luxurious, Off-grid living in remote Beauty on the Sea of CortezSituated on the beautiful coast of the Sea of Cortez, Puerto Mexia has a dominating view of the islands of Cerralvo & Espiritu Santo. This unique property boasts itself as an oasis with over 200 palm trees, a gorgeous green lawn & 3 vegetable gardens. With over three hundred days a year of sunshine, fish, dolphins, manta rays and whales on your doorstep, this is an ideal property for nature lovers and outdoors enthusiasts alike to enjoy hiking, swimming, snorkeling, fishing, paddle boarding, kite surfing and a myriad of other options. The property consists of 114.6 natural acres that afford plenty of privacy.The 7000 square foot three-bedroom home sits upon a small bluff perched over a secluded, picture perfect, cove, where the two guest houses are situated. There are ten buildings in total on site including garages, boat and storage for it, 2 tractors, carpenter workshop and housing for the staff. This luxurious estate is completely self-sufficient with an efficient solar and desalinization system.

上市日期: 2017年3月3日

MLS ID: 17-1427

联系方式

分部：
Los Cabos Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Beatriz Calderón
+52 +526241475269

