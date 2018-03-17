高端地产新闻
在售 - East Greenwich, RI, United States - ¥9,345,010
East Greenwich, RI, 02818 - United States

70 Long Meadow Dr

约¥9,345,010
原货币价格 $1,475,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 5246
    平方英尺 (54886.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

This unique offering combines a stunning design by architect Frank DiMauro, quality custom built craftsmanship, luxury details, top of the line construction and state of the art systems for a winning combination. With 4 bedrooms, 4 full, 2 half baths and over 4,200 sq. ft, this stone and cedar shingle home lends itself to easy living with plenty of space to entertain. The open concept floor plan offers a triple living room with 20-foot ceiling, sun-splashed formal dining room opening to a bluestone patio, and an impressive chef's kitchen, featuring dual islands, granite counters, Wolf gas range, twin SubZeros, 4 Fisher Paykel dishwasher drawers, and a butler's pantry with Dacor convection oven, microwave and warming drawer. The master suite is private with a sitting area, separate his and her full baths, and two walk-in custom closets. The mezzanine level offers two large bedrooms, one with a loft, soaring cathedral ceilings and an ensuite bath. A fourth bedroom with its own full bath is on the top level, along with a large room that could double as office space, and contains the washer and dryer. The walkout lower level is all about fun with a large recreation room, dedicated home theater with built in surround sound, and a third room perfect for an office. Set back on a cul-de-sac this home offers complete privacy with lush and impeccable landscaping. An attached three car garage, bluestone patio and large backyard complete this lovely, and elegant home perfectly.

上市日期: 2017年11月9日

MLS ID: 1177494

联系方式

分部：
Mott & Chace Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Judy Chace
4013143000

联系方式

