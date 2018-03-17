70 Long Meadow Dr

This unique offering combines a stunning design by architect Frank DiMauro, quality custom built craftsmanship, luxury details, top of the line construction and state of the art systems for a winning combination. With 4 bedrooms, 4 full, 2 half baths and over 4,200 sq. ft, this stone and cedar shingle home lends itself to easy living with plenty of space to entertain. The open concept floor plan offers a triple living room with 20-foot ceiling, sun-splashed formal dining room opening to a bluestone patio, and an impressive chef's kitchen, featuring dual islands, granite counters, Wolf gas range, twin SubZeros, 4 Fisher Paykel dishwasher drawers, and a butler's pantry with Dacor convection oven, microwave and warming drawer. The master suite is private with a sitting area, separate his and her full baths, and two walk-in custom closets. The mezzanine level offers two large bedrooms, one with a loft, soaring cathedral ceilings and an ensuite bath. A fourth bedroom with its own full bath is on the top level, along with a large room that could double as office space, and contains the washer and dryer. The walkout lower level is all about fun with a large recreation room, dedicated home theater with built in surround sound, and a third room perfect for an office. Set back on a cul-de-sac this home offers complete privacy with lush and impeccable landscaping. An attached three car garage, bluestone patio and large backyard complete this lovely, and elegant home perfectly.