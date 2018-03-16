7149 La Lenaire Dr 8 / 9

Incredible View from on this Tropical Lush Island Retreat. Imagine building the finest dream home on your very own private beach with exquisite sunsets every night. Yes, you own your own beach on this lush tropical island located a few hundred feet away from world-renowned Longboat Key, Florida. The secluded lot features 248-feet of beachfront, surrounded by tall shade trees and protected vegetation. The beach-lot’s western exposure, overlooking the Gulf of Mexico ensures a panoramic kaleidoscope of colors, wildlife, passing sailboats, breath-taking sunsets, all accompanied by soft tropical breezes. The island of Jewfish Key is adjacent to the Intracoastal Waterway and ideally located in Sarasota Bay at the inlet of Longboat Pass and the Gulf of Mexico. This one-acre property, one of 13 lots on the 38-acre Key, features its own white-sandy beach and includes two boat docks on the Intracoastal Waterway. Six homes currently occupy the Key. The island is part of the town of Longboat Key and the town's dock is a short ½ mile away. Jewfish Key is minutes to downtown Bradenton Beach and, together offering more than 20 restaurants nightlife, fresh fish markets and shopping all accessible by boat. Longboat Pass and the surrounding waters offer direct-access to the Gulf of Mexico and are widely regarded as some of the best recreational boating and fishing waters in Florida. Like the others on this special island, you can create your own Paradise. Call for and a private showing.