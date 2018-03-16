高端地产新闻
在售 - Nye, MT, United States - ¥11,372,402
Nye, MT, 59061 - United States

76 Little Rocky Creek Road

约¥11,372,402
原货币价格 $1,795,000
独立家庭住宅
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 1
    浴室 (1 全卫)
  • 3560
    平方英尺 (41.47 英亩)

房产描述

Privacy, fabulous 360 degree views, understated luxury on 41+ acres, bordered by Little Rocky Creek. Stunning design and superior construction. Private fishing access on the Stillwater River or walk down the property to catch brook or brown trout in Little Rocky Creek. 3BR/3BA main house with exceptional finishes. Detached 3 car garage with guest apartment above, bunk room on lower level and additional bunk house just up the hill. Outdoor stone terraced gardens with metal lined fire pit.

上市日期: 2017年4月11日

MLS ID: 220469

联系方式

分部：
Big Sky Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Laura Sacchi
+1 4065709651

周边设施

周边设施
