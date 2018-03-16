76 Little Rocky Creek Road

Privacy, fabulous 360 degree views, understated luxury on 41+ acres, bordered by Little Rocky Creek. Stunning design and superior construction. Private fishing access on the Stillwater River or walk down the property to catch brook or brown trout in Little Rocky Creek. 3BR/3BA main house with exceptional finishes. Detached 3 car garage with guest apartment above, bunk room on lower level and additional bunk house just up the hill. Outdoor stone terraced gardens with metal lined fire pit.