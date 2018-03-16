高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Madison, CT, United States - ¥12,005,962
免费询盘

Madison, CT, 06443 - United States

16 Holly Park Road

约¥12,005,962
原货币价格 $1,895,000
独立家庭住宅
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 3070
    平方英尺 (15246.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Dramatic $300,000 price reduction to allow the new owner to make updates and transform this direct waterfront property into the beach house of your dreams. 3,000+ sf of living space and 3,000+ sf of patio and wood deck. Spectacular views of the golf course and Long Island Sound! 88 feet ofprivate sandy beach frontage make this Holly Park residence a beach lovers' delight.Sited on .35 of a nicely landscaped acre with a two car garage,this three bedroom, 2.1 bath house has a dramatic second level familyroom and deck with 270' degree views of Long Island Sound. The mastersuite is the entire third level and includes a sybaritic spa withnever ending water views. Priced to sell!

上市日期: 2017年7月27日

MLS ID: N10238775

联系方式

分部：
William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Margaret Muir

联系方式

分部：
William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Margaret Muir

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_