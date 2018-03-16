16 Holly Park Road

Dramatic $300,000 price reduction to allow the new owner to make updates and transform this direct waterfront property into the beach house of your dreams. 3,000+ sf of living space and 3,000+ sf of patio and wood deck. Spectacular views of the golf course and Long Island Sound! 88 feet ofprivate sandy beach frontage make this Holly Park residence a beach lovers' delight.Sited on .35 of a nicely landscaped acre with a two car garage,this three bedroom, 2.1 bath house has a dramatic second level familyroom and deck with 270' degree views of Long Island Sound. The mastersuite is the entire third level and includes a sybaritic spa withnever ending water views. Priced to sell!