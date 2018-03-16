700 Ramsfield Rd

Water & Acreage! Motoring up the Flathead River, the water calm, the sun setting to the west, you can't help but reflect on how beautiful the waters around Bigfork truly are. You notice that you are the only boat on the river. Your only company are the deer feeding along the bank, the osprey & eagles in the treetops & the ducks & geese you push off the water as you pass by. Approaching your 32 acres, it's time to decide if you disembark along the quarter mile of Flathead River front or drift in to protected inlet created by Swim's Creek.This unique parcel offers close proximity to Bigfork & Flathead Lake; by car or boat and panoramic views of mountains, pasture, and the water. The initial road is cut in and the knoll among the pines is just waiting for you to build your dream home.