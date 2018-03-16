高端地产新闻
在售 - Bigfork, MT, United States - ¥8,711,450
Bigfork, MT, 59911 - United States

700 Ramsfield Rd

约¥8,711,450
原货币价格 $1,375,000
其他
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式
水景 生活方式

  • 32.82
    英亩

Water & Acreage! Motoring up the Flathead River, the water calm, the sun setting to the west, you can't help but reflect on how beautiful the waters around Bigfork truly are. You notice that you are the only boat on the river. Your only company are the deer feeding along the bank, the osprey & eagles in the treetops & the ducks & geese you push off the water as you pass by. Approaching your 32 acres, it's time to decide if you disembark along the quarter mile of Flathead River front or drift in to protected inlet created by Swim's Creek.This unique parcel offers close proximity to Bigfork & Flathead Lake; by car or boat and panoramic views of mountains, pasture, and the water. The initial road is cut in and the knoll among the pines is just waiting for you to build your dream home.

上市日期: 2017年5月11日

MLS ID: 21705205

分部：
Glacier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Tom Brown

