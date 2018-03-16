高端地产新闻
在售 - Shelter Island, NY, United States - ¥16,155,780
Shelter Island, NY, 11964 - United States

地址暂不公布

约¥16,155,780
原货币价格 $2,550,000
独立家庭住宅
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2800
    平方英尺

房产描述

Located in the private estate section of Shelter Island, this Bayfront, four-bedroom, three-bath Traditional offers all you could want. Situated on approx. 1.11 acres with sprawling lawns leading directly to the water, this property is a true water lovers paradise, complete with 140-foot dock with 100 amp shore power that can accommodate boats in excess of 80-ft.

Light and bright throughout, a newly renovated kitchen leads to separate dining area perfect for entertaining. Other amenities include a whole house backup generator, fully finished lower level featuring a 10-seat screening room, full bar area and a climate controlled wine cellar complete with tasting area.

Private pool area surrounded by stone patios. This home is move in ready and represents an amazing opportunity to acquire such a unique property with a new deep water dock with power and water. A rare find not only in Shelter Island but amongst the Hamptons as well.

上市日期: 2015年7月21日

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Bridgehampton Brokerage
代理经纪:
John A. Healey
6315376000

