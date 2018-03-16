This striking residence dating back to 1100 A.D. is situated 6 meters from the water in the historic port of Jaffa. Re-imagined by famed architect, Ilan Pivko, this masterpiece building, features a 530 square meter/5,700 square feet apartment with 5 bedrooms. This Luxurious apartment was designed by the architect Dalia Chiche and offers ultra-modern finishes, amenities and comforts while keeping the ancient archeological architecture as its framework. The home showcases Mediterranean Sea views and is steps away from the famed promenade which houses exclusive cafes, restaurants and galleries.