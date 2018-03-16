高端地产新闻
在售 - Tel Aviv, Israel - ¥46,773,376
免费询盘

Tel Aviv, Israel

地址暂不公布

约¥46,773,376
原货币价格 ₪25,600,000
其他
历史古迹 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 5704
    平方英尺

房产描述

This striking residence dating back to 1100 A.D. is situated 6 meters from the water in the historic port of Jaffa. Re-imagined by famed architect, Ilan Pivko, this masterpiece building, features a 530 square meter/5,700 square feet apartment with 5 bedrooms. This Luxurious apartment was designed by the architect Dalia Chiche and offers ultra-modern finishes, amenities and comforts while keeping the ancient archeological architecture as its framework. The home showcases Mediterranean Sea views and is steps away from the famed promenade which houses exclusive cafes, restaurants and galleries.

上市日期: 2016年9月1日

联系方式

分部：
Israel Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Sarah Dahan
97237710977

周边设施

周边设施
