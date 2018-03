This apartment is in an elegant English style condominium at the most noble street in Alto de Pinheiros neighborhood. It has a wide living with a gourmet balcony that provides a great view, a dry bar with a countertop, a fireplace, a dining room with a china cabinet and a classic décor in light marble, gypsum and sculptures. The intimate area has four suites, and the master suite offers a closet and a hot tub.