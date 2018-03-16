Exclusive: Authentic country house with park This house, whose oldest part dates back to the XVIe century, was owned by the Seigneurs de Blacas. The house measures 290 m² and stands almost in the center of Aups, in a walled park of 13,000 m². The country house has the following classification: entrance, several living rooms, library, dining room, well-equipped kitchen, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. There is a separate studio with a sitting/bedroom and a bathroom. Summer Kitchen. Swimming pool with sun terrace. Olive grove with 200 trees. View: On the private park