高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Rye, NY, United States - ¥10,041,926
免费询盘

Rye, NY, 10580 - United States

171 Grace Church Street

约¥10,041,926
原货币价格 $1,585,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 2800
    平方英尺 (0.42 英亩)

房产描述

Showcasing pure English Tudor enchantment and the convenience of town, train, schools, recreation and restaurants just minutes away, the home is surrounded by terraces and gardens while the interior offers both formal and informal family living with 5 BRs and 3 1/2 Baths. The formal LR/fpl and beamed DR provide exceptional entertaining space plus a Library/Bar Closet offers another venue to enjoy. A white kitchen with a pantry and two very large closets leads to an addition of a stone floored family room/decorative fpl and a breakfast-dining room opening onto a wrap-around terrace. The property provides 3 terraces and a charming pathway of steps extending to the upper yard, a child's paradise. 3rd Fl has CAC. New driveway, garage door, refrigerator & Bosch DW. Radiant heat is in new section off Kitchen. Extra parking in front.

上市日期: 2018年1月3日

MLS ID: 4753444

联系方式

分部：
Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Maureen Kirkpatrick
+1 9149219284

联系方式

分部：
Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Maureen Kirkpatrick
+1 9149219284

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_