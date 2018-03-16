高端地产新闻
在售 - Mount Vernon, WA, United States - ¥14,445,168
Mount Vernon, WA, 98274 - United States

19526 E Hickox Rd

约¥14,445,168
原货币价格 $2,280,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 1
    浴室 (1 全卫)
  • 2652
    平方英尺 (50.0 英亩)

房产描述

Town and Country Living; this is where dreams are made.Renown prized 50 acre historic property with mountain backdrop. Iconic Craftsman farmhouse is fully remodeled. NW timber guest cottage, caretaker's home, 2 story barn w/tool storage, machine garage, 3 greenhouses, hen house, vegetable gardens, nursery stock, orchards, pastures and extensive formal landscaping including 5750 sq ft rose garden. Plans for barn addition and pool house available. Complete infrastructures on land. Picture Perfect.

上市日期: 2017年5月23日

MLS ID: 1130188

联系方式

分部：
Realogics Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Kimberly Thomas

