19526 E Hickox Rd

Town and Country Living; this is where dreams are made.Renown prized 50 acre historic property with mountain backdrop. Iconic Craftsman farmhouse is fully remodeled. NW timber guest cottage, caretaker's home, 2 story barn w/tool storage, machine garage, 3 greenhouses, hen house, vegetable gardens, nursery stock, orchards, pastures and extensive formal landscaping including 5750 sq ft rose garden. Plans for barn addition and pool house available. Complete infrastructures on land. Picture Perfect.