Nestled position Charming three bedroom villa in the heart of Vale do Lobo Resort. Enjoy a retreat position completely detached, overlooking the Ocean Golf course from an elevated area. The property features interesting details. A winter terrace can be closed or open through an intelligent glass system. Carefully decorated to provide you a warm family felling, all the social areas work open plan from the kitchen to dining and living room. You have also a bedroom downstairs and a social bathroom. The second floor has two en-suite bedrooms with terraces with open views. Garden and pool area with generous dimensions provide total privacy. Excellent investment in a nestled position. Solid construction with fine traditional lines with a touch of modernity and warm design.