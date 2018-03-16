高端地产新闻
在售 - Loule, Portugal - ¥8,564,400
Loule, Portugal

地址暂不公布

约¥8,564,400
原货币价格 €1,100,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 3229
    平方英尺 (471.0 )

房产描述

Nestled position Charming three bedroom villa in the heart of Vale do Lobo Resort. Enjoy a retreat position completely detached, overlooking the Ocean Golf course from an elevated area. The property features interesting details. A winter terrace can be closed or open through an intelligent glass system. Carefully decorated to provide you a warm family felling, all the social areas work open plan from the kitchen to dining and living room. You have also a bedroom downstairs and a social bathroom. The second floor has two en-suite bedrooms with terraces with open views. Garden and pool area with generous dimensions provide total privacy. Excellent investment in a nestled position. Solid construction with fine traditional lines with a touch of modernity and warm design.

上市日期: 2015年2月4日

MLS ID: 105150024

联系方式

分部：
Portugal Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Virgolino Gomes
351919224919

