353 Elm St

Built in 1898 in a manner true to its era, this lovely Concord icon exudes warmth & charm & hosts a welcoming sense of 'home'. Period features such as pocket doors, detailed millwork, original mantels & an open 2-story staircase overlooking a spacious reception foyer are nicely paired w thoughtful renovations that successfully cater to the needs of today's family. The family room is flooded w natural light due to its 11 transoms over windows & doors and opens to a 17' deck & private bluestone entertainment patio overlooking the backyd. Sunrm w walls of glass, marble floors & radiant heat, 3-rm master suite w office, w-in closet & fabulous 16x12 bathroom w radiant heat as well. Gracious formal rms, fp'd library w custom built-ins & 5 family bedrms between 2nd & 3rd floors complete the picture. Nearby conservation land w a peaceful trail network coupled w sidewalks to town center & an adjacent neighborhood w families of all ages put this heartwarming, classic home in a class unto itself.