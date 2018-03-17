This Rustic Mallorcan inspired house overlooking the bay of Pollensa ideal for a holiday home or permanent residence. The bright and charming finca with a living area of 350 m2 is spread over two floors: Ground floor : Large living area with fireplace, dining room and a kitchen, all with access to the covered terrace and the garden. Double Bedroom en-suite. First floor : Three bedrooms, one bathroom. Steps leading up to the gallery in the tower where you can enjoy a stunning view of the landscape. The first floor also includes a guest loft apartment with views over the bay.