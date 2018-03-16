493 Split Rail Row

If you are looking for a great location, a fabulous long range view, a wonderful home and in absolutely pristine condition, this is it. Located on the "Gold Coast" of Highlands, this home has everything you want in a high end Highlands home. Hardwood floors and antique ceiling beams plus five stone faced, wood burning fireplaces make almost every corner of the home an ideal gathering place. The gourmet kitchen has its own eat-in area with a fireplace and television. The sun room adjoins the kitchen and enjoys a spectacular view, with fireplace. Open the casement windows and its like sitting outside. The den also adjoins the kitchen and and dining room and centers on a rock faced fireplace. The lower level has ten foot ceilings and a den with fireplace. There is a kitchenette on the lower level to handle late night and eary morning cravings. This property is located only minutes from downtown Highlands. There are lots of shopping boutiques, numerous fine dining restaurants, the Bascom Gallery, the Highlands Playhouse and the Performing Arts Center. The Town of Highlands also has a heated, covered swimming pool and a outdoor ice skating rink.