1516 Wolf Trail Rd

Contemporary home designed by the award-winning Gray Design Group. The home sits on 3+ acres & has extraordinary views of the Meramec River Valley & surrounding hills. The street is private & the property has a circular drive highlighted with a 16’ fountain wall & sculpture near the front entry. As you enter the home you will be impressed with the open floor plan, 28’ vaulted ceiling & four decks- each with breathtaking views. Designer gourmet kitchen with 16' long quartz island with waterfall edge, 4-door Bosch fridge, walk-in pantry, custom cabinetry, Bosch induction stovetop & backlit wine storage cabinet. Dining room with see-through wood-burning fireplace to the living room which has a wall of floor to ceiling windows. Master suite with 28’ high vaulted ceiling & fireplace. The master bath features granite counters, double Jacuzzi tub & makeup vanity. Media room. The lower level is a walk-out featuring gym & recreation room. Excellent Rockwood School District.