高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Ballwin, MO, United States - ¥6,969,160
免费询盘

Ballwin, MO, 63021 - United States

1516 Wolf Trail Rd

约¥6,969,160
原货币价格 $1,100,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 5779
    平方英尺 (3.0 英亩)

房产描述

Contemporary home designed by the award-winning Gray Design Group. The home sits on 3+ acres & has extraordinary views of the Meramec River Valley & surrounding hills. The street is private & the property has a circular drive highlighted with a 16’ fountain wall & sculpture near the front entry. As you enter the home you will be impressed with the open floor plan, 28’ vaulted ceiling & four decks- each with breathtaking views. Designer gourmet kitchen with 16' long quartz island with waterfall edge, 4-door Bosch fridge, walk-in pantry, custom cabinetry, Bosch induction stovetop & backlit wine storage cabinet. Dining room with see-through wood-burning fireplace to the living room which has a wall of floor to ceiling windows. Master suite with 28’ high vaulted ceiling & fireplace. The master bath features granite counters, double Jacuzzi tub & makeup vanity. Media room. The lower level is a walk-out featuring gym & recreation room. Excellent Rockwood School District.

上市日期: 2017年7月6日

MLS ID: 17055445

联系方式

分部：
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Ted Wight
+1 3146075555

联系方式

分部：
Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Ted Wight
+1 3146075555

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_