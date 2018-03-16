高端地产新闻
在售 - Ponderay, ID, United States - ¥7,919,500
免费询盘

Ponderay, ID, 83852 - United States

Highway 200

约¥7,919,500
原货币价格 $1,250,000
其他
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 17.77
    平方英尺

房产描述

Premier Sandpoint/Ponderay Development Property. This amazing property is probably one of the best large development type properties to come on the market in years. It offers 17.77 beautifully forested acres bordering the Elk Golf Course along its southern boundary. Its western boundary borders Highway 200 & offers great future development access. Existing water mains run along the south (8"), east (10") & north sides (10"). There is also a 3" line along Luztke Drive. Sewer line runs along Hwy 200 & there is an existing line & lift that runs along Lutzke Dr. The property is presently zoned High Density Residential (7100 SF lot min.). Uses allowed include: Single Family, Multi-family (up to 3 units), Hospitals & Clinics, Retirement Communities/homes & Nursing homes.

上市日期: 2016年7月20日

MLS ID: 20162720

联系方式

分部：
Tomlinson Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Brian Harvey
+1 2082902486 335

