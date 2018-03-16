Premier Sandpoint/Ponderay Development Property. This amazing property is probably one of the best large development type properties to come on the market in years. It offers 17.77 beautifully forested acres bordering the Elk Golf Course along its southern boundary. Its western boundary borders Highway 200 & offers great future development access. Existing water mains run along the south (8"), east (10") & north sides (10"). There is also a 3" line along Luztke Drive. Sewer line runs along Hwy 200 & there is an existing line & lift that runs along Lutzke Dr. The property is presently zoned High Density Residential (7100 SF lot min.). Uses allowed include: Single Family, Multi-family (up to 3 units), Hospitals & Clinics, Retirement Communities/homes & Nursing homes.