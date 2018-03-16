高端地产新闻
在售 - Paia, HI, United States - ¥69,691,600
Paia, HI, 96779 - United States

131 Aleiki Place

约¥69,691,600
原货币价格 $11,000,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 4071
    平方英尺

房产描述

Extraordinary...beachfront...Maui. Extremely rare opportunity to embrace life on Maui's North Shore with the white sandy beach as your backyard...and just another 67 steps strolling, with your toes in that sand, to the palm trees, lush lawn and exquisite dining at Mama's Fish House. Cherish the special moments of each day dipping in the ocean, swimming in the pool, watching the moon rise over the ocean. Witness (or star in) the water sports within your live big screen that is the real thing: breaking waves in the distance, rainbows, turtles, whales and frothy surf spraying in the light breeze contrasting the cobalt and turquoise waters, Mere steps to a waterman's playyard, Kuau Point and famous Hookipa Beach Park. Mesmerizing views complimented by tropical tradewinds abound in every room in this house. Bedrooms with lanais open to the ocean or courtyard as well as the sound an beauty of the sea. One of only several private homes on Maui with Five-star dining just a true short walk away...through a white sandy beach. This exquisite home provides the ultimate in Island living.

上市日期: 2017年12月18日

MLS ID: 376740

联系方式

分部：
Island Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Karla Aguera
+1 8085728600

