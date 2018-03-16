高端地产新闻
在售 - Houston, TX, United States - ¥15,047,050
免费询盘

Houston, TX, 77005 - United States

6414 Mercer Street

约¥15,047,050
原货币价格 $2,375,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 4756
    平方英尺 (6500.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Amazing new construction in the heart of West University. An artful blend of traditional architecture with clean, simple lines and chic designer lighting and plumbing fixtures, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances compliment the island kitchen with quartz countertops, formals plus a study with built-ins, large game room with vaulted ceiling, fabulous master suite with vaulted ceiling, exercise room and dual walk-in closets. Climate controlled wine room, iron front door, 12" wood flooring throughout, two fireplaces an room for pool.

上市日期: 2018年1月16日

MLS ID: 73861660

联系方式

分部：
Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty - Briar Hollow Brokerage
代理经纪:
Peggy Dunne
7139623099

