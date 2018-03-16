6414 Mercer Street

Amazing new construction in the heart of West University. An artful blend of traditional architecture with clean, simple lines and chic designer lighting and plumbing fixtures, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances compliment the island kitchen with quartz countertops, formals plus a study with built-ins, large game room with vaulted ceiling, fabulous master suite with vaulted ceiling, exercise room and dual walk-in closets. Climate controlled wine room, iron front door, 12" wood flooring throughout, two fireplaces an room for pool.