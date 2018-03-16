高端地产新闻
在售 - Aventura, FL, United States - ¥6,430,634
Aventura, FL, 33180 - United States

21050 Point Pl 3106

约¥6,430,634
原货币价格 $1,015,000
共管公寓
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2440
    平方英尺

房产描述

Beautiful penthouse w/3 BD, 2 full bathrooms, & 1 half bath. Gated community features luxurious lobby entrance with 24hr concierge/security. Private elevator entrance to your new home with mahogany wood floors & spectacular views throughout every room with exceptional southern exposure, direct panoramic views of the ocean, intracoastal, & Aventura from wrap-around balcony throughout entire apartment. Enjoy the gorgeous chef's kitchen w/breakfast area. Master bedroom features spacious master bath with walk-in closet. Guest bedroom can be used as an office & has its own bathroom. Living/Dining room has a parlor sitting area that can be converted into a 3rd bedroom/family room. Hurricane shutters on all balcony doors/windows. Enjoy tennis, pool, fitness club, & spa. 2 parking spaces & storage

上市日期: 2017年12月28日

MLS ID: A10389859

联系方式

分部：
ONE Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Rosy Lofer
3055327771

