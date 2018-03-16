高端地产新闻
在售 - Monterey, CA, United States - ¥8,204,602
Monterey, CA, 93940 - United States

8210 Manjares (lot 131)

约¥8,204,602
原货币价格 $1,295,000
其他
田园生活 生活方式
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式
水景 生活方式

房产描述

Monterra Lot 131 - This lovely parcel is just under 2 acres, featuring a .31 acre building envelope. Privately located near the top of the cul-de-sac, with panoramic views of the surrounding hills and Monterey Bay. Upgraded underground utilities are stubbed at the street including water from the Canada Woods Water Co., a private company serving the communities of Monterra and Tehama, exclusively.

Purchase includes a social membership to the Tehama Golf Club, subject to dues. Monterra Ranch is a 1700 acre private gated community of only 168 homesites and acres of open space. Located about 3 miles inland, mere minutes from the shopping, dining, wine tasting, and white sandy beaches of the Monterey Peninsula, and, of course, golf! With better weather than the coast, you will enjoy a park-like setting and abundant natural beauty.

上市日期: 2017年4月12日

MLS ID: 81646723

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Carmel Rancho Brokerage
代理经纪:
Mike Jashinski
8316252075

周边设施

周边设施
