8210 Manjares (lot 131)

Monterra Lot 131 - This lovely parcel is just under 2 acres, featuring a .31 acre building envelope. Privately located near the top of the cul-de-sac, with panoramic views of the surrounding hills and Monterey Bay. Upgraded underground utilities are stubbed at the street including water from the Canada Woods Water Co., a private company serving the communities of Monterra and Tehama, exclusively.

Purchase includes a social membership to the Tehama Golf Club, subject to dues. Monterra Ranch is a 1700 acre private gated community of only 168 homesites and acres of open space. Located about 3 miles inland, mere minutes from the shopping, dining, wine tasting, and white sandy beaches of the Monterey Peninsula, and, of course, golf! With better weather than the coast, you will enjoy a park-like setting and abundant natural beauty.