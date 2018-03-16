455 Pinnacle View Drive

Quality and luxury abound in this beautiful mountain craftsman style home, one of the finest in the Durango area. Set on three acres in the premier subdivision of Two Dogs, this alpine setting takes advantage of the surrounding views and natural beauty of southwest Colorado. The subdivision features gated entry, paved roads and central utilities.A spacious, open floor plan offers 6,684 square feet of quality living space and custom finishes. With four suites, a gourmet kitchen, and a spectacular great room this home blends rugged charm with state-of-the-art comfort. Tons of Telluride stone, hand hewn Douglas Fir timbers from century old buildings were used to create a dramatic and functional ceiling. Custom Alder doors and cabinets. The kitchen is a chef’s dream with all black and stainless commercial grade Viking appliances, slab granite tops, lots of natural light and a water feature right off the deck of the dining room.Ideally located, the property is minutes from outstanding recreation at Purgatory Resort and 36 holes of pure mountain golf at Glacier Club. There is a small pond with a private dock ideal for a paddle in your canoe or kayak. This 3.018 acre property borders the 10-acre stocked trout pond that is shared with lots 1, 3 and 6. In addition to the living space of 6,684 sq. ft. there is a 1,186 sq. ft. 3-car garage. Deck space adds up to a total of 1,462 square feet with patio and walkways totaling 650 square feet.There is 1 main floor bedroom suite and office with luxury bath, 1 second floor master suite, 2 guest suites with en-suite baths, gourmet kitchen, great room, 2 fireplaces and 51/2 total baths. The upper level also features a large game room with bar and full bath. This could easily be a 5th bedroom and still have room for billiards etc. Living areas and bedroom suites have excellent views of Engineer Mountain, Castle Rock, and the Hermosa Cliffs.Special features include a private 10’x10’ dock on pond and a water feature cascading past the entry underneath the kitchen deck to the 35’ x 90’ pond.