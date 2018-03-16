高端地产新闻
在售 - Whitby, Turks and Caicos Islands - ¥37,380,040
Whitby, TC - Turks and Caicos Islands

Beachfront

约¥37,380,040
原货币价格 $5,900,000
水景 生活方式

  • 14.54
    英亩

The village of Whitby, North Caicos is home to several vacation villas and residential properties that all enjoy a glorious nine miles of fine white sand beach, calm waters, and a tranquil environment. This development parcel offered for sale, which is along this beautiful Whitby beachfront, is the historical site of the Prospect of Whitby hotel. Originally opened in 1974 with a fan-fair event the hotel was part of the pioneering efforts of the early real estate developers. With the growing attraction to the outer islands with their rustic, old world charm and serene beaches this 14.54 acre site with 525 feet of beach frontage is ready to be transformed into the next generations' quiet beach hideaway.

上市日期: 2016年8月6日

MLS ID: 1600497

分部：
Turks & Caicos Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Lisa Lopes-Wilson
6492314469

