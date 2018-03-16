369 Commonwealth Ave

WATERFRONT opportunity! A rare offering of 7+ gently sloping acres with approx 1,600' of frontage on Warner's Pond. Land has a southern exposure, panoramic water views and incredibly gorgeous sunsets. Location is most convenient with sidewalks to W. Concord center - eateries, trains, schools, park, post office and eclectic shopping. Direct access to Bruce Freeman Trail system. Commuter routes nearby. Subdivision potential. Buyer to do all necessary permitting. Home on the property is occupied. PLEASE DO NOT ENTER PROPERTY OR TURN IN THE DRIVEWAY UNLESS ACCOMPANIED BY LISTING AGENT.