在售 - Concord, MA, United States - ¥20,273,920
Concord, MA, 01742 - United States

369 Commonwealth Ave

约¥20,273,920
原货币价格 $3,200,000
  • 7.03
    英亩

WATERFRONT opportunity! A rare offering of 7+ gently sloping acres with approx 1,600' of frontage on Warner's Pond. Land has a southern exposure, panoramic water views and incredibly gorgeous sunsets. Location is most convenient with sidewalks to W. Concord center - eateries, trains, schools, park, post office and eclectic shopping. Direct access to Bruce Freeman Trail system. Commuter routes nearby. Subdivision potential. Buyer to do all necessary permitting. Home on the property is occupied. PLEASE DO NOT ENTER PROPERTY OR TURN IN THE DRIVEWAY UNLESS ACCOMPANIED BY LISTING AGENT.

上市日期: 2018年1月8日

MLS ID: 72268573

分部：
Barrett Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Karen Wallace
+1 9788311650

