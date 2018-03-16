40321 Beacon Hill Drive

Nestled amongst mature trees, this beautifully appointed custom brick estate is sited on three verdant acres in the prestigious Beacon Hill Community. Classic and elegant, guests are greeted by stately leaded glass doors that give a glimpse of the grandeur to come. Light pours into the two-story foyer, offering views through to the expansive grounds. Designed for elegant entertaining, your guests are sure to be impressed by the gourmet kitchen that opens to the expansive two-story family room with gas fireplace and custom built-in cabinetry. Grand first floor master suite and custom office with built-in cabinetry offer both elegance and convenience. The spacious basement offers further entertaining areas which include a wet bar, recreation room with gas-burning fireplace and built-in cabinetry, workout room with glass doors and windows, craft/yoga room with additional laundry facilities, and sixth bedroom with en-suite bath. French doors lead to a stunning outdoor area with sparkling infinity edge pool and patio for entertaining. This distinguished estate offers luxurious living at it’s best.This beautifully appointed estate home is located in the prestigious community of Beacon Hill, located in the heart of Loudoun County Wine and Hunt Country, just west of Leesburg, Virginia. Beacon Hill is home to many senior business executives, professional athletes, physicians, attorneys and other professionals. This exclusive luxury home community is nestled on the rolling crest of Catoctin Mountain. Encompassing 1,100 acres, Beacon Hill is home to 225 estate and hamlet homes, surrounded by horse trails and breathtaking open space that offers beautiful views of the Blue Ridge foothills. Once a private estate owned by 1950’s radio host Arthur Godfrey, Beacon Hill offers a unique blend of private country living with easy access to diverse employment and shopping opportunities in Loudoun County. Beacon Hill is just 15 minutes from Dulles airport and an easy commute into Fairfax County and Washington D.C.