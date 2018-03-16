1614 Carriage Dr

This secluded 40 acre estate has it all - sweeping green pasture, quiet woods, and a designer home and pool house brimming with amenities for entertaining friends and family. No expense has been spared in the meticulous renovation of this contemporary farmhouse combining large, light-filled open spaces with original charm and character. The main home features 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, and a striking gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances. The exquisite pool/guest house offers 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, a stylish modern kitchen and large gathering room with high ceilings and a wall of windows. Relax in the hot tub, lounge by the saltwater pool or enjoy the shade underneath the slatted pergola. Lovely scenic views abound!