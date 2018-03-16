高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Goochland, VA, United States - ¥12,639,522
免费询盘

Goochland, VA, 23103 - United States

1614 Carriage Dr

约¥12,639,522
原货币价格 $1,995,000
独立家庭住宅
田园生活 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 7674
    平方英尺 (40.54 英亩)

房产描述

This secluded 40 acre estate has it all - sweeping green pasture, quiet woods, and a designer home and pool house brimming with amenities for entertaining friends and family. No expense has been spared in the meticulous renovation of this contemporary farmhouse combining large, light-filled open spaces with original charm and character. The main home features 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, and a striking gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances. The exquisite pool/guest house offers 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, a stylish modern kitchen and large gathering room with high ceilings and a wall of windows. Relax in the hot tub, lounge by the saltwater pool or enjoy the shade underneath the slatted pergola. Lovely scenic views abound!

上市日期: 2017年3月27日

MLS ID: 1707854

联系方式

分部：
The Steele Group Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
BEVERLY HUDGINS
+1 8042823136

联系方式

分部：
The Steele Group Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
BEVERLY HUDGINS
+1 8042823136

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_