66 Braewood Place

If you're an executive with a large, active family, this magnificent French Country estate in the exclusive Glen Abbey gated community just might be the most perfect home available to you in Dallas right now. Located in the heart of the North Dallas business district, just 15 minutes south of the booming Plano Legacy Corridor, this 11-year-old, 10,793-square-foot manse offers five bedrooms and five full and five partial baths on 3 expansive, elevator ready floors. The beauty that's inside this stunning residence is more than matched by the home's grounds and stately exterior, including a natural-stone facade with timber columns and beams, wood windows, mature trees, stone walls, decorative gates, and flagstone porches. Stepping through the grand front door into the foyer with its reclaimed oak-wood floors, however, you're apt to forget the lovely grounds and be captivated immediately by the pristine spaciousness of this true family home. And, "spacious" just might be an understatement! Directly upon entering you encounter the music room - it’s designed to accommodate a Baby Grand piano - and then the study, with its custom-stone fireplace, coffered stained ceiling beams, and formal powder bath. These wonderfully inviting rooms give way to the expansive master suite, which is separated for privacy from the living areas via a master hall. The suite boasts oversized his and her closets and water closets, a spacious shower and whirlpool tub, a heated towel cabinet, a juice/coffee bar with refrigerator/icemaker, and a private-walled "sunning porch" just off the master bath. Exiting the master you step into the living room - a dramatic space marked by stone walls, a custom hand-carved stone fireplace, five tall doors leading to the backyard, and a two-story vaulted ceiling with hand-hewn ceiling timber trusses. It's adjacent to the dining room, with its custom coffered/paneled ceiling, and a kitchen the finest chefs would die for. It offers a large center island, a professional Wolf oven/range, a Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer, two dishwashers and two sinks and a full-service butlery. Not far away there's yet another warren of rooms for family or guests, including a guest suite and mini-master, an oversized bath with full shower, and a breakfast coffee bar. Up the stairs - with their custom ornamental iron railings - on the second floor you'll find a truly marvelous, media room for Home Theater, with huge leather reclining chairs and multiple seating levels for better viewing. This floor also sports three more large bedrooms - each with a walk-in closet and en-suite bath - a playroom, a central upstairs soda bar, and a huge laundry room with utility sink and spacious stone countertops. The third floor, meantime, features a truly gargantuan exercise room with three skylights. In addition to its four-car garage, the residence also boasts a back-porch loggia with built-in grill and dining area, a swimming pool, and a sport court, as well as Mosquito Nix and water-misting systems to enhance comfort during the summer. The home's location in Glen Abbey, a carefully planned gated community, could not be more ideal for a busy, security-minded family. The community features a state-of-the-art fitness center, water gardens, and an expansive lake, plus convenient access to three golf and country clubs. The community is just two miles from Addison Airport and 20 miles from DFW International Airport, and close by the Dallas North Tollway, Interstate 635, and the President George Bush Turnpike. There are a number of private schools within a 15-minute drive - including Greenhill, St. Marks, Hockaday, and Trinity Christian - and an off-leash, 6.9-acre dog park only a mile away.