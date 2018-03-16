6525 N 37th St

Perched above city lights and mountain views, this remarkable contemporary, multi-level residence was recently remodeled with beautiful finishes. The elegant entry features a sculptured water feature, floating stairway and access to the elevator, guest retreat and garage. Large glass walls frame the views in the great room and kitchen with waterfall island, cooking island, casual dining area and wet bar. The adjacent formal dining room has a built-in table for 12 made of stainless and in-laid granite with a modern chandelier. A walk-in movie theater is just off the great room with padded acoustic walls, wild animal carpeting and seating for 8. The master level offers a spacious bedroom with sitting area, balcony and fireplace into the spa-style master bath, workout room and custom closet.Large guest bedrooms have finely appointed en-suite baths. An office sits in a quiet space while the garage has room for 7 cars including RV parking. Outdoors you'll experience the city from above on multiple balconies, patios and from the pool and spa. This is one home you won't want to miss.