在售 - Fribourg, Switzerland - ¥19,931,850
Fribourg, 1700 - Switzerland

Fribourg

约¥19,931,850
原货币价格 Fr2,995,000
联排别墅
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 11
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 4305
    平方英尺 (146.0 )

房产描述

This magnificent five-storey townhouse offers 12 rooms and a living area of approximately 400 m2. This architectural gem, located in the city's historic neighbourhood, was fully renovated in 2011 to the highest standards and now offers unparalleled comfort and luxury. It features a basement level, three floors and a loft which can be accessed by a splendid staircase. You will find that each room is more beautiful and charming than the last! The interior features pastel and brighter tones, and the original colour palette has been preserved and restored, as have the solid wood floorboards. The residence also boasts an impressive vaulted cellar – ideal for inviting guests over for a wine-tasting or party – which is accessible from inside or outside. The exterior walls have been constructed with 18th century-style mouldings and the windows feature decorative protective grids. The pièce de resistance is the property's interior courtyard: this gorgeous outdoor space is not overlooked and accessible via the kitchen. Ideal as either a family home or a residence for busy professionals, the future occ

上市日期: 2016年8月29日

MLS ID: 8099

联系方式

分部：
Cardis Immobilier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Mikael Dias
41263471777

