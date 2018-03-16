高端地产新闻
在售 - Lagoa, Portugal - ¥6,812,591
Lagoa, Portugal

地址暂不公布

约¥6,812,591
原货币价格 €875,000
公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 1872
    平方英尺

房产描述

Premium apartment in a five star resort, located in the acknowledged Blue&Green Vilalara Thalassa Resort. This was recognized again for its quality as the Best Spa resort in Portugal. The unit as full access to all resorts services, equipment's and facilities. Walking distance to famous two star Michelin's restaurant. This fantastic apartment has been recently refurbished according to high standards of quality. It consists of two en suite bedrooms, plus a division which is used as a third bedroom (also en suite), kitchen, dining and living room in open plan with access to the garden where you can enjoy the sea view. The appartment is fully prepared for turistic use and rentals. No doubt an excellent investment in a resort known worldwide as one of the best, also the entire range of premium hotel services is at disposal, including the access to a private beach.

上市日期: 2018年3月14日

MLS ID: 106160099

分部：
Portugal Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Joana Santos
351917707990

