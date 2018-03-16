19001 S Rainbow Valley Rd 0

Incredible opportunity for 320 prime acres in the Rainbow Valley area. South & West of Estrella Mountain Ranch, a master planned community with great residential, recreation, churches, and retail. Currently zoned AG, tremendous potential for residential, commercial and renewable energy. 1,000-foot deep well, grandfathered water rights w/320 AC land for irrigation w/1,334 AC ft annual groundwater allotment (926 AC FT if converted to domestic use), flex acct balance of over 30,000 AC FT, 69KVA transmission lines and substation approx. 1 mi. north, electric, gas, and phone already on property. Please call listing agent for details on this great piece of land with amazing 360 views!