在售 - Goodyear, AZ, United States - ¥44,349,200
Goodyear, AZ, 85338 - United States

19001 S Rainbow Valley Rd 0

约¥44,349,200
原货币价格 $7,000,000
其他

详情

  • 13727934
    平方英尺 (315.15 英亩)

房产描述

Incredible opportunity for 320 prime acres in the Rainbow Valley area. South & West of Estrella Mountain Ranch, a master planned community with great residential, recreation, churches, and retail. Currently zoned AG, tremendous potential for residential, commercial and renewable energy. 1,000-foot deep well, grandfathered water rights w/320 AC land for irrigation w/1,334 AC ft annual groundwater allotment (926 AC FT if converted to domestic use), flex acct balance of over 30,000 AC FT, 69KVA transmission lines and substation approx. 1 mi. north, electric, gas, and phone already on property. Please call listing agent for details on this great piece of land with amazing 360 views!

上市日期: 2017年7月5日

MLS ID: 5630518

联系方式

分部：
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Frank Aazami
4802660240

周边设施

周边设施
