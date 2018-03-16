Majestic Manor House, framed in an amazing centennial garden of Mediterranean and exotic flora, the property is the fruit of a passionate labor of reconstruction, renovation and expansion of an XVIII century ruin. The Villa, of a strong and extravagant personality, offers the observer an experience that joins the comfort of a home with the enchantment of a gallery, being the Villa itself a frame for the diverse art pieces that populate its interior. Crossing the main entrance hall we enter the rebuilt building, of which its wide and robust walls are immediately noticeable as remaining atavisms of the original construction. The living room is wide and spacious being furnished, like many other areas of the house, with a fireplace and under floor heating. A panoramic window enables a privileged view over the unique beauty of the green areas behind. The kitchen, of traditional style, conveys a familiar and cozy feeling. It opens over a patio with broad stone tables and seats which overlooks the Algarve coast. The five en suite bedrooms are unique and each one respects a specific theme, continuing the harmonious alliance between comfort and refined beauty, each one being furnished with a fireplace, air conditioning and television. The pool area has the usufruct of an independent house, complete with bathroom and kitchen, which serves as a privileged social area for vacationer meals and as a shelter for the lavish summer afternoons. Another worthy feature is the triple garage whose access is paved by the classic Portuguese “calçada”, a last detail that speaks for the attention and zeal put in the overall aesthetic of the property, which places it in a differentiated place of the luxury market.