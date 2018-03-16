高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Steamboat Springs, CO, United States - ¥26,577,842
免费询盘

Steamboat Springs, CO, 80487 - United States

1058 Graystone Court

约¥26,577,842
原货币价格 $4,195,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式
滑雪 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (8 全卫)
  • 9797
    平方英尺 (1.09 英亩)

房产描述

Behind the gate in Stonebridge Park and nestled in the woods of one of Steamboats premier neighborhoods lies a refuge of privacy and luxury. Guarded by the mountains and trees “ Waterfront Castle in the Woods” is surrounded by forests on both sides and hugged by Fish Creek in the back creating an enchanting oasis with gardens, stone patios, and outdoor kitchen area. Glowing from the windows and turrets of the home is the shimmering light of 6 custom fireplaces. There are 2 master suites, including a main floor master and a charming carriage house, all included in this 5+ bedroom manor. The stone and woodwork in the home is awe-inspiring. Constructed to the highest quality and standard, this home also features a two story library and an incredible kitchen with a sitting room and fireplace for entertaining. Enjoying its private setting, this one-of-a-kind home in the heart of the Yampa Valley is close to everything and lies perfectly in the middle between the Ski Area and downtown Steamboat Springs.

上市日期: 2017年12月28日

MLS ID: 6161843

联系方式

分部：
Steamboat Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
ChLoe Lawrence
9708192150

联系方式

分部：
Steamboat Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
ChLoe Lawrence
9708192150

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_