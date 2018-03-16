182 Kulana Kea Dr.

The List Price is lower than the combined cost of the 5.24-ac. lot and the building expense of the 2015 custom home as well as, it is lower than the most recent appraised value. The land is manicured, fenced and landscaped w/fruit trees, botanical bounty and has 180-degree open ocean, Hilo Bay views, front row ocean liner arrivals and departures. The ships are so close you could nearly touch them from the 2-large glassed in oceanside lanais. Nothing was spared in the unusually high-end materials and finishes: Big Island endemic ‘Ohia wood flooring, massive interior wood staircase, rarified quartz kitchen counters w/marble back splash, elegant and modern designer tiles, nickel and stainless-steel faucets and hardware, 3-zone Fujitsu AC, solar hot water, 2 stainless Bosch dishwashers and refrigerators, stainless 6 burner Wolf gas range w/warming drawer. There is a fully appointed pantry any home chef or caterer would desire right off the kitchen w/a deep sink, refrigerator, prep counters and tons of storage. The ocean views from nearly every room adds brilliance to the feel of contemporary modern mixed w/the high-tech contribution of the tile work and hardware, abundant glass and wood. Piece de resistance is the interior elevator; every multi story home should have one. The floor plan is so well thought out as to find no fault in the 2759 sqft., 3-bedroom, 4 full bath home and 1672 sqft. of lanai and carport. Outside the home gets even better: a 3-car garage w/full bath and 2nd laundry room, outdoor shower, screened in, covered carport and mud room right out the back door of the kitchen. Even w/the glowing details which you will discover, the most important assets to consider are: property is within the North Hilo city limits, has county water and conventional electricity, located in the gated community of Wainaku Farms, 5 mins. to Hilo Farmer’s Markets, approx. 5-20 mins. to Hilo Hospital, schools, beaches, historic sites, museums and more.