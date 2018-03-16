This apartment went through modernization and remodeling, and has a living area to three ambiances, a fireplace, a terrace, a dining room, an office and a toilet on the social area. The kitchen is professionally projected and the service area has great space with a laundry room, a storeroom and a maid suite. The intimate area has three suites, and the master suite has a wood closet. All ambiances have good cabinets, including the hallway. The building has a pool, a ball room and a gym, besides offering private social and service elevators.