在售 - São Paulo, Brazil - ¥7,163,342
São Paulo, 04006-001 - Brazil

地址暂不公布

约¥7,163,342
原货币价格 R$3,710,000
独立家庭住宅
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 3013
    平方英尺 (411.0 )

房产描述

This apartment went through modernization and remodeling, and has a living area to three ambiances, a fireplace, a terrace, a dining room, an office and a toilet on the social area. The kitchen is professionally projected and the service area has great space with a laundry room, a storeroom and a maid suite. The intimate area has three suites, and the master suite has a wood closet. All ambiances have good cabinets, including the hallway. The building has a pool, a ball room and a gym, besides offering private social and service elevators.

上市日期: 2017年3月27日

MLS ID: 32379

分部：
Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Cristina Hara
+551130610000

