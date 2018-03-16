6901 Collins Ave 1503n

One of two remaining residences at L'Atelier in Miami Beach exclusively designed by Holly Hunt. This north-facing, flow through residence is 1 of only 25 total residences and offers direct ocean views with 1,780 Square Feet interior, 875 Square Feet of expansive terraces, private elevator, 10'plus ceilings. L'Atelier offers 24 hour valet, pool and beach attendant, oceanfront infinity edge swimming pool, poolside cabanas, bar and BBQ area, hammock garden, spa facility with sauna and hammam, and double height state-of-the-art gym.