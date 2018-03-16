高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Miami Beach, FL, United States - ¥21,281,280
免费询盘

Miami Beach, FL, 33141 - United States

6901 Collins Ave 1503n

约¥21,281,280
原货币价格 $3,359,000
共管公寓
都会生活 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 1780
    平方英尺

房产描述

One of two remaining residences at L'Atelier in Miami Beach exclusively designed by Holly Hunt. This north-facing, flow through residence is 1 of only 25 total residences and offers direct ocean views with 1,780 Square Feet interior, 875 Square Feet of expansive terraces, private elevator, 10'plus ceilings. L'Atelier offers 24 hour valet, pool and beach attendant, oceanfront infinity edge swimming pool, poolside cabanas, bar and BBQ area, hammock garden, spa facility with sauna and hammam, and double height state-of-the-art gym.

上市日期: 2017年6月1日

MLS ID: A10286188

联系方式

分部：
ONE Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Macarena Gomez
+1 305.538.9711

联系方式

分部：
ONE Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Macarena Gomez
+1 305.538.9711

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_