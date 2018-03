Authentically Rebuilt & Expanded This Sprawling Ranch Is An Exquisite Home. Sun-Filled Beautiful Open Soaring Spaces Showcase The Mosaics, Wood, Tile And Custom Mouldings Of This Unique Dwelling. All New Systems Heating, Electrical & Plumbing-Too Many Custom Features To List. Set On Over 1 Acre Of Spectacular Property The In-Ground Pool, A Modern Gem W/ Hot Tub & Fire Pit