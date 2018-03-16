30 Malysana Lane

With its private beach and exclusive Gated seaside community, this 4600 sq. ft. Nantucket Colonial which offers year-round water views exemplifies an exquisite blend of European ambiance & elegant sophistication. Just 35 minutes from New York City, this beautiful home offers tranquility, a stunning kitchen with a stately stone fireplace and Great Room, a music room, living room with elegant fireplace, formal dining room, and first floor laundry. Sit & relax with a morning tache de the or un verre de vin in the evening on your Master Bedroom balcony overlooking the adjoining quiet park & the Long Island Sound or relax on the patio accessed via the kitchen.. There are 3 other bedrooms (two with a Jack and Jill bath), a hall bath, and a fantastic bonus room not included in the square footage on the second floor. Soaring high ceilings, a sweeping staircase and solitude all quietly beckon and immediately please. Yes, you can have it all!