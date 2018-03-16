高端地产新闻
在售 - Kent, CT, United States - ¥13,621,540
Kent, CT, 06785 - United States

152 Ore Hill Road

约¥13,621,540
原货币价格 $2,150,000
独立家庭住宅
田园生活 生活方式
高尔夫 生活方式
历史古迹 生活方式
山景 生活方式
滑雪 生活方式
葡萄酒庄园 生活方式

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 3818
    平方英尺 (7.4 英亩)

Contemporary Elegance is found in this impeccable home tucked away on 7 scenic and private acres in South Kent. The dramatic site begins on the approach passing protected farm fields, ponds, rock walls to a pristine view of rolling Connecticut Hills the house faces. Inside a charming blend of style and quiet luxury with many large windows that take advantage of the stunning setting. Designed with two wings with kitchen family area as the heart of this house - perfect for entertaining. At one end a lovely formal Living room large windows, a FPL, wood floor, combined with a Formal Dining Room with access to a screened porch and gardens. Above on the second level is the Master Suite accessed by it's own stair case with two dressing rooms and his /her baths. The focus of other wing of the house is a warm Library /Great room with vaulted ceiling, wood beams, Fireplace, bookcases, two story windows to admire the views. Near by a comfortable, casual, bonus room perfect as playroom, gym, or media room. Above this area on the upper level are 3 Guest bedrooms and an office. Every window has a pretty view! Dotted on the property is a heated gunite pool and many gardens to admire as well as a garden shed . There is a two car detached garage with loft area. The drive to this property is magical and completely world class from any direction. This home is for those seeking complete privacy and a romantic country home in superb condition allowing one to simply slow down and recharge.

上市日期: 2017年5月15日

MLS ID: L10221273

联系方式

分部：
William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Judy Perkins
+1 8609277726

