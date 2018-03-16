165 Kemble St

Unit number 4. Now you can live in luxury at Canyon Ranch® in Lenox, Massachusetts, and enhance your life with greater health and vigor and longevity. There are only 19 beautifully appointed residences, currently under construction at the Canyon Ranch Residences. By living on the property, homeowners get full access every day of the year to the active, all-healthy environment that is the hallmark of the world's most celebrated wellness resort, Canyon Ranch.The nineteen residences are comprised of six different open floor plans with high ceilings and eco-friendly materials. Depending on the unit, there are beautiful terraces or balconies to enjoy the fresh country air. The residences feature hardwood flooring, gas fireplaces, custom designed cabinetry, spacious closets, and tile and stone baths. Connected to the resort via an enclosed walkway, there is climate-controlled underground parking and 24-hour security with a staffed, gated entrance.About Canyon Ranch in LenoxMake each day as action-packed, leisurely or inspiring as you need it to be. You'll have access to top Canyon Ranch fitness and health specialists, and spend your days surrounded by natural beauty. Plus just outside the gates lay the charming town of Lenox and rich cultural life of the Berkshires. Homeowners must purchase a membership package to the resort, and can customize their services.The Art of Relaxation: With nearly 100 spa services to choose among, booking a Canyon Ranch body wrap, facial, manicure, or your favorite salon service couldn't be easier. From Healing Energy for mind-body balance to massages and neuromuscular therapy to ease aches and pains, the therapeutic offerings will help you de-stress, reenergize and treat your body right.Personalized Medical Care: Pursue your healthiest life with the help of Canyon Ranch professionals right next door. The Canyon Ranch integrative health care approach encompasses your body, mind and spirit. The diverse wellness team includes board-certified physicians, nutritionists, exercise physiologists and other innovative experts. At Canyon Ranch, the doctor is always in.Active & Energized in the Great Indoors: A climate-controlled walkway connects your residence to 100,000 square feet of world-class spa facilities and stellar workout equipment. Without even stepping outside, you can start your day with tennis, racquetball or squash on an indoor court, or a swim in our expansive indoor pool – always the perfect temperature. Meet with a personal trainer to hone your athletic edge, try Tabata for a workout with attitude, or make fitness and flexibility into an art form with yoga or Pilates.From Farm to Table: Canyon Ranch chefs combine simplicity and bold flavors with fresh ingredients starring locally grown veggies and whole grains, humanely raised organic meats and sustainably caught fish. Find your favorite seat at our farm-to-table cafe, and savor a mouthwatering meal spiced with nutritional gems. Or enjoy the casual elegance of the Mansion dining room, where every meal feels special.