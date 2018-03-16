高端地产新闻
在售 - Key Largo, FL, United States - ¥17,422,900
Key Largo, FL, 33037 - United States

425 South Harbor Drive

约¥17,422,900
原货币价格 $2,750,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 3719
    平方英尺

房产描述

Abundant privacy and greenery embrace this fabulous home located on the Hammock Golf Course at Ocean Reef. The home welcomes you into a lovely courtyard pool and jacuzzi. A private oasis at the end of a cul-de-sac. Lovely vaulted ceilings in the open floor plan and living room that overlooks the gourmet kitchen accented with top of line appliances and granite counter tops. This home is an exceptional getaway with each private bedroom offering en suite bathroom and private entrance. This is a great family home offering five bedrooms, five and one-half baths.Nestled in 2,500 secluded, tropical acres on the northernmost tip of Key Largo in the Florida Keys, Ocean Reef is considered one of the country's most comprehensive communities. Offering 1,700 waterfront estates, private homes, condominiums and boat slips, Ocean Reef also features an oceanfront Inn, full-service spa and salon, and an array of dining and shopping options. Leisure amenities include a world class 175-slip marina for boating, fishing and diving; championship golf courses; world-class tennis and lawn sports; art league; cultural center; and more. The Club is also equipped with a fully staffed Medical Center, gourmet grocery store, veterinary care and The Academy, an independent K-8th grade "school within a school". Located within an hour from Miami International Airport and 1.5 hours from Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport, Ocean Reef is also serviced by its own private 4,456-foot lighted runway.

上市日期: 2017年5月15日

MLS ID: 1341

联系方式

分部：
Russell Post Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Helena Morton
+1 3053672027

周边设施

周边设施
