4030 Bandini Street

Rare Mission Hills single level home with amazing Bay & Ocean Views. This incredible home is perfect for entertaining & features a large, eat-in custom kitchen w/ center island, stainless steel appliances, double Thermador ovens, and large built in Viking fridge. The expansive slider doors give this home that incredible indoor/outdoor feel that San Diego is so famous for. It also features a separate, attached granny flat with full bath & separate entrance. This would be perfect for guests or extra rental income. Even the granny flat has incredible bay views. The expansive single level floor plan features hardwood flooring throughout, large office space, large 2 car attached garage, outdoor patios and outdoor dining room. The near perfect location is in the heart of Mission Hills is just minutes away from award winning restaurants, nightlife, parks, ocean, bay and downtown.