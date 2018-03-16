高端地产新闻
在售 - San Diego, CA, United States - ¥11,397,744
San Diego, CA, 92103 - United States

4030 Bandini Street

约¥11,397,744
原货币价格 $1,799,000
独立家庭住宅
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3286
    平方英尺 (11300.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Rare Mission Hills single level home with amazing Bay & Ocean Views. This incredible home is perfect for entertaining & features a large, eat-in custom kitchen w/ center island, stainless steel appliances, double Thermador ovens, and large built in Viking fridge. The expansive slider doors give this home that incredible indoor/outdoor feel that San Diego is so famous for. It also features a separate, attached granny flat with full bath & separate entrance. This would be perfect for guests or extra rental income. Even the granny flat has incredible bay views. The expansive single level floor plan features hardwood flooring throughout, large office space, large 2 car attached garage, outdoor patios and outdoor dining room. The near perfect location is in the heart of Mission Hills is just minutes away from award winning restaurants, nightlife, parks, ocean, bay and downtown.

上市日期: 2018年3月1日

MLS ID: 180010535

联系方式

分部：
Pacific Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Todd Armstrong

联系方式

分部：
Pacific Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Todd Armstrong

