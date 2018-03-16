高端地产新闻
在售 - Captiva, FL, United States - ¥22,801,824
Captiva, FL, 33924 - United States

16447 Captiva Dr

约¥22,801,824
原货币价格 $3,599,000
独立家庭住宅
  • 6
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 9167
    平方英尺 (1.52 英亩)

房产描述

This is a rare opportunity to own two homes for the price of one! Majestic compound, featuring two estate homes on 1.5 acres along Captiva Island's Roosevelt Channel, offering unrestricted boating access to the Gulf of Mexico and the Intracoastal Waterway. This Bayfront home offers the ultimate in luxury living featuring an open, elegant floor plan. The gourmet kitchen offers a top-of-the-line appliance package, gas range and walk-in pantry. The kitchen, breakfast nook and family room provide sensational water views overlooking the bay. The upstairs master suite features a loft, French doors leading to the balcony and a large luxurious bath. There are also two additional en-suite guest rooms. The second residence features the popular great room floor plan, offering a formal dining room, two guest en-suites and in-law quarters. The master suite offers a large bath and sitting area. There is a recreational room on the ground level, which opens to the pool and lanai. There is also a private dock featuring two boat slips with lifts. Keep this private and tranquil retreat for your personal family compound or as a potentially lucrative investment.

上市日期: 2016年7月6日

MLS ID: 216043699

联系方式

分部：
Premier Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Stephanie Bissett

