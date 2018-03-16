高端地产新闻
在售 - Charleston, SC, United States - ¥11,087,300
免费询盘

Charleston, SC, 29401 - United States

12 Tradd Street

约¥11,087,300
原货币价格 $1,750,000
独立家庭住宅
历史古迹 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3770
    平方英尺 (0.06 英亩)

房产描述

This storied residence was once owned by renowned preservationist Susan Pringle Frost and the respected African tradesman WJ Parker, known as the “Tinsmith of Tradd”. The first time on market in 100 years, this solid brick home is free of easements and ready for a new owner with a passion for historic preservation. The home offers grand proportions, offering a large formal living room with ornate Adamesque mantle. The dining room has built in cabinetry for china displays as well as another original mantle with attractive and unique woodworking. A bright and airy hyphen displays exposed brick leading into the spacious eat in kitchen, with informal family room beyond. A traditional Charleston brick courtyard with ornate iron gates and brick path completes the main level living spaces.The master level of the home provides a spacious bathroom, bedroom and large dressing room or library, and the third floor offers two additional bedrooms and a bath. The Carriage House second floor offers an ideal separate guest space – complete with bedroom, full bath and sitting room. No flood insurance is required for this home - perfectly located on a high lot in the old walled city - a stone's throw from the famous Battery and Charleston waterfront. The Lightwood-Sommers House at 12 Tradd provides a rare opportunity to launch your ideal Charleston lifestyle from one of the cities most prestigious addresses.

上市日期: 2018年1月15日

MLS ID: 18000929

联系方式

分部：
Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Ruthie Ravenel
+1 8437237150

