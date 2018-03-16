1508 Bishops Lodge Road

Offered for the first time is the famous Shidoni property in Tesuque, consisting of 2 Tracts of land totaling 5 acres. The property, offered in its entirety, was developed in the 1970’s as an arts center and bronze foundry. Flourishing and evolving over 45 years it now consists of a 5,000 sq. ft. contemporary art gallery with parking lot on Tract B which is 1.18 acres. If one wanted, the gallery space, with its 18 to 20 foot high ceilings could become a spectacular contemporary residence for an art collector. Tract A is 3.818 acres and around 2 of those acres are a grassy sculpture garden with mature landscaping. Also on Tract A is a 14,000 sq. ft. bronze foundry and gallery, a parking lot and a 1,600 sq. ft. office and shipping building. Tract A has Tesuque River frontage and views of the ski basin. Possibilities exist to create a private residential compound on this beautiful land in a coveted Tesuque location. This is a rare and special offering.