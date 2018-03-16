高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Santa Fe, NM, United States - ¥18,943,444
免费询盘

Santa Fe, NM, 87501 - United States

1508 Bishops Lodge Road

约¥18,943,444
原货币价格 $2,990,000
独立家庭住宅
田园生活 生活方式
山景 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 20600
    平方英尺

房产描述

Offered for the first time is the famous Shidoni property in Tesuque, consisting of 2 Tracts of land totaling 5 acres. The property, offered in its entirety, was developed in the 1970’s as an arts center and bronze foundry. Flourishing and evolving over 45 years it now consists of a 5,000 sq. ft. contemporary art gallery with parking lot on Tract B which is 1.18 acres. If one wanted, the gallery space, with its 18 to 20 foot high ceilings could become a spectacular contemporary residence for an art collector. Tract A is 3.818 acres and around 2 of those acres are a grassy sculpture garden with mature landscaping. Also on Tract A is a 14,000 sq. ft. bronze foundry and gallery, a parking lot and a 1,600 sq. ft. office and shipping building. Tract A has Tesuque River frontage and views of the ski basin. Possibilities exist to create a private residential compound on this beautiful land in a coveted Tesuque location. This is a rare and special offering.

上市日期: 2017年5月3日

MLS ID: 201701969

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Santa Fe - Grant Avenue Brokerage
代理经纪:
Judith Ivey
5059845157

联系方式

分部：
Sotheby's International Realty - Santa Fe - Grant Avenue Brokerage
代理经纪:
Judith Ivey
5059845157

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_