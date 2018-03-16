167 Church Hill Road

Custom-designed Contemporary on 25+ acres with pond, heated Gunite pool and southwestern views. . The spacious living/dining room with hardwood floors & high ceilings has a floor to ceiling stone fireplace and sliders to an expansive deck around the pool. The kitchen with custom cherry cabinets and center island opens to a passive solar sunroom. There is an office with built-ins and a spacious mudroom/laundry with entrance to the 3 car garage. The house has 4 bedrooms including a master suite with full bath and dressing room on the first floor. The second level with remaining bedrooms has a full bath and a study. The lower level is partially finished with exercise room and full bath. High, open, level land in a special Washington location.