高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Washington, CT, United States - ¥7,571,042
免费询盘

Washington, CT, 06794 - United States

167 Church Hill Road

约¥7,571,042
原货币价格 $1,195,000
独立家庭住宅
田园生活 生活方式
高尔夫 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 4774
    平方英尺 (25.68 英亩)

房产描述

Custom-designed Contemporary on 25+ acres with pond, heated Gunite pool and southwestern views. . The spacious living/dining room with hardwood floors & high ceilings has a floor to ceiling stone fireplace and sliders to an expansive deck around the pool. The kitchen with custom cherry cabinets and center island opens to a passive solar sunroom. There is an office with built-ins and a spacious mudroom/laundry with entrance to the 3 car garage. The house has 4 bedrooms including a master suite with full bath and dressing room on the first floor. The second level with remaining bedrooms has a full bath and a study. The lower level is partially finished with exercise room and full bath. High, open, level land in a special Washington location.

上市日期: 2017年6月7日

MLS ID: L10224439

联系方式

分部：
William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Bonnie Garguilo
+1 8609217648

联系方式

分部：
William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Bonnie Garguilo
+1 8609217648

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_