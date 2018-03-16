39629 N 106th Street

Rustic Contemporary architecture utilizes steel, stone, glass and water to create an environment that matches today’s modern streamlined lifestyle. Combining different textures and strong lines with the efficiency of an open, single-level, split floor plan achieves an ideal balance of form and function. The great room with seamless glass wall systems and extensive outdoor enjoyment space provides the perfect scale and platform for living and entertaining. Interior and exterior colors work with the Sonoran Desert’s natural palette to blur the dividing line between indoors and outdoors. This home showcases nature’s ever-changing panoramic views and becomes a peaceful refuge. The 5-car garage provides ample space for vehicles, road and mountain bikes and active lifestyle storage. Village ofGrey Fox location makes access for all Desert Mountain's amenities close at hand. A Golf or Lifestyle membership is available through the Desert Mountain Club.