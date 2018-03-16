高端地产新闻
在售 - Scottsdale, AZ, United States - ¥14,540,202
Scottsdale, AZ, 85262 - United States

39629 N 106th Street

约¥14,540,202
原货币价格 $2,295,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式
山景 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 4379
    平方英尺

房产描述

Rustic Contemporary architecture utilizes steel, stone, glass and water to create an environment that matches today’s modern streamlined lifestyle. Combining different textures and strong lines with the efficiency of an open, single-level, split floor plan achieves an ideal balance of form and function. The great room with seamless glass wall systems and extensive outdoor enjoyment space provides the perfect scale and platform for living and entertaining. Interior and exterior colors work with the Sonoran Desert’s natural palette to blur the dividing line between indoors and outdoors. This home showcases nature’s ever-changing panoramic views and becomes a peaceful refuge. The 5-car garage provides ample space for vehicles, road and mountain bikes and active lifestyle storage. Village ofGrey Fox location makes access for all Desert Mountain's amenities close at hand. A Golf or Lifestyle membership is available through the Desert Mountain Club.

上市日期: 2018年1月9日

MLS ID: 5706599

联系方式

分部：
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Dan Wolski
4802667557

_